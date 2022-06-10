KILDARE DRAMA: Silken Thomas Players are back with two enthralling one act plays

The award winning drama group, the Silken Thomas Players, is back on the stage with two top quality one act plays for Summerfest.

Running from Wednesday, June 15 to Saturday 18, drama lovers are in for a treat.

The Red Ballon by Damian Trasler will be followed by Death and the Maiden by Ariel Dorfman.

Silken Thomas Players spokesperson, Noreen Quinlivan said; “We are hugely thankful to the Silken Thomas who are hosting us. They have been so supportive and we are really grateful.”

The plays will be staged at Studio One and kick off at 8pm nightly.

Noreen pointed out that the two plays actually have a shorter run time that an entire full play itself.

She said the casts of both productions have been eager to get their teeth into some quality acting. First up on the night is the Oliver award winning, Red Balloon.

This extremely funny play introduces us to a couple who interrupt the premier of a piece of modern theatre and claim it's all rubbish.

The performer challenges them to produce something better, and the three begin to work on the piece together. What will they come up with by the end of the evening?

The second installment of the night is also an Oliver award winning production titled Death and The Maiden.

This play centers around Paulina Salas, a former political prisoner in an unnamed Latin American country who had been raped by her captors, led by a sadistic doctor whose face she never saw.

The rapist doctor played Schubert's String Quartet no. 14, subtitled Death and the Maiden, during the act of rape; hence the play's title.

Years later, after the (also unnamed) repressive regime has fallen, Paulina lives in an isolated country house with her husband, Gerardo Escobar.

When Gerado comes back from a visit to the president, he gets a flat tyre. A stranger named Dr Miranda stops to assist him. Dr Miranda drives Gerardo home and later in the night he returns. Paulina recognises Miranda's voice and mannerism as that of her rapist and takes him captive in order to put him on trial and extract a confession from him.

The Sunday Times described it as “a play for today, for the age of revenge, when dictatorships crumble right and left and the victims, the living dead, emerge from the shadows and present their accounts...”

Noreen said the play is both “spellbinding” and “chilling” and "will have you at the edge of your seats.”

Contact Noreen for tickets on 0872944110 or book via eventbrite