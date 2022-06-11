Search

11 Jun 2022

Kildare Property Watch: A home from home in Caragh

Abhaile: Gingerstown gem, located near Naas, is on the market with an asking price of €690,000

Kildare Property Watch: A home from home in Caragh

Abhaile, Gingerstown, Caragh

11 Jun 2022 12:00 PM

A light and bright four-bedroom dormer bungalow, located at Gingerstown, Caragh, near Naas, is on the market with an asking price of €690,000.

Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly are the selling agent for Abhaile, which is set on 0.75 of an acre approximately of land tucked away in the Kildare countryside and was built in 2009.

This superb home is located just outside Caragh. According to the selling agent, its location is both peaceful and private, offering the benefits of rural life yet within easy reach of Caragh village, Sallins and Naas.

Excellent condition

This home is brought to market in excellent condition throughout with the best fixtures and fittings included in the build. Decorated with the modern family in mind, the rooms are bright, light filled and enjoying views as far as the eye can see.

The gardens wrap around the house, and have been landscaped with trees, hedging and shrubbery.

The well-proportioned family friendly accommodation comprises of an entrance hallway, sitting room, living room, kitchen/dining room, utility, guest WC, four bedrooms (two ensuite) and family bathroom.

Outside, there is a block-built garage, deck and covered barbecue area.

Contact Padraig Broe of Sherry Fitzgerald O’Reilly on 045 866466 for more information or appointments to view.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media