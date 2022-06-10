Kildare County Council blocks plan for houses in Robertstown

FILE PHOTO
Kildare Co Council has refused planning permission for a proposed housing scheme in Robertstown.
The residential development for the Derrymullen area would have consisted of nine detached, storey-and-a-half type houses.
A landscaping plan is also in the designs.
The estimated construction value of the proposed project was €2.7m, according to Building Information Ireland database.
The total gross floor area of the properties was 1,752.2 square metres and the site area was nearly 1.2 hectares.
Ireland v Scotland: Preview, team news, time, TV schedule and everything you need to know. PIC: Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.