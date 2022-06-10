Kildare link road should be accessible to all

Cllr Bill Clear
All of the junctions on a busy Naas traffic route should be accessible to everybody before it is taken in charge.
That's according to Naas councillor Bill Clear.
He said that because Kildare County Council is considering taking in charge the Millennium Road/Western link road from Sallins Road to Newbridge Road all of the junctions should be accessible to the disabled, pedestrians and cyclists.
