Kildare town water outage postponed until Monday

File photo
Kildare County Council has announced it will be postponing today's planned water outage in Kildare town.
Irish Water was due to carry out works in the town today but they have now been cancelled and will be carried out on Monday, June 13 instead.
Water supply to the following areas will be affected from 11am until 2pm - all of Rathbride Road, including Curragh Finn, Drumcree Court, Rathbride Demense, Oak Glebe, Cloughgarret Abbey, Maryville and the surrounding areas.
Aidan O'Shea of Mayo in action against Shea Ryan of Kildare during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Mayo and Kildare at Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.