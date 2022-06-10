Search

10 Jun 2022

Investigation into massive Kildare fish kill

Reporter:

Niamh O'Donoghue

10 Jun 2022 11:16 AM

An investigation has begun in County Kildare where over 200 fish have been found dead on a 2km stretch of the River Rye in Leixlip.

Inland Fisheries Ireland, the state agency responsible for the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitats, is investigating the serious fish kill incident.

Environmental and Fisheries Officers from the Eastern River Basin District in Dublin were alerted to the incident on Wednesday evening, June 8. Water and fish samples were taken from the scene and removed for scientific analysis at an independent laboratory.

Inland Fisheries Ireland estimates that there could be in excess of 500 mortalities of Brown trout plus other fish species in the impacted 2km of river. 

Investigations are ongoing and Inland Fisheries Ireland is not in a position to comment on the cause of the fish kill at this stage, pending further analysis of samples taken. The River Rye Water is an important spawning river for Brown trout and a key spawning channel for a highly sensitive population of Atlantic salmon within the River Liffey catchment area.

To report fish kills, members of the public are encouraged to call Inland Fisheries Ireland’s confidential hotline number on 0818 34 74 24, which is open 24 hours a day.

 

