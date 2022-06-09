KILDARE: Free family event on sustainable living taking place in Monasterevin on Saturday

Sustainable Living Fun Day with Monasterevin SEC is a FREE family friendly event run by Monasterevin Sustainable Energy Community taking place on this Saturday from 9.30am to 5pm at Monasterevin Community Centre.

With the ever growing interest in positive changes that we can make to help with climate change, the core focus of the event will be on the five main areas of sustainability: Energy, Water, Food, Waste, and Biodiversity.

On the day there will be a variety of stalls, children's activities, and workshops taking place.

Talks will be given by professionals in their field such as Dr Compost himself Craig Benton talking all things composting and food. We will also have Nuala Madigan from Irish Peatlands Conservation Council to tell you all you need to know about Biodiversity and how to conserve water and Mike Holden from Cloughjordan who we guarantee can answer all

your energy related questions.

But that won’t be it, there will be other guest speakers such Emer Conway (Sustainability Consultant and SEAI mentor for SEC’s in Co. Kildare), Eddie Smyth (of Umeras Community Development), John Fitzgerald (local food grower) and Netanya Curtis-Douglas (Unpacked, a sustainable bulk food and zero waste store) – all of whom will provide tips and tricks for each of us to save money and reduce our environmental footprint.

But the good stuff doesn’t stop there - there will be children’s activities and stalls in the main hall all day providing information and local food and products so be sure to pop in to find out all you’d like to know about Sustainable living.

Tickets for the main talks are limited so visit Eventbrite under the name “Sustainable Living with Monasterevin SEC” to see the agenda and secure your place.



