Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, June 8

The death has occurred of Santosh Sood (née Bodhu)

Newbridge, Kildare



Sood, Santosh (Newbridge, Co. Kildare) on June 7th 2022. Peacefully and in the presence of her loving family. Cherished wife of Rajinder Pall Sood and mother to Robert, Monica, Raymond, Sonia, Keith, and Adrian. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband, sons, daughters, sisters Leela, Prem, and Shashi, in-laws Rajeev and Madhu, daughters-in-law Aoife and Clair, sons-in-law Keith and Padraic, adoring grandchildren Jamie, Rachel, Jessica and Hugo Sood, Adam, Dean, Abigail and Frank Fahy, Harry, Freddie and Amy Sood, Sophia, Matthew, Lucy, Ross and Naomi Deasy, and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral ceremony at 2pm on Friday, 10th June, in Newlands Cross Cemetery & Crematorium, Ballymount Road, Dublin 24, D24 EP83 which will be livestreamed on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium

The death has occurred of Brigid Garry

Lisieux, Old Road, Kildare Town, Kildare



The family of Brigid Garry Wavre, Belgium and formerly of Lisieux, Old Road, Kildare Town, who passed away on the 5th Dec 2020 are celebrating her life with a memorial Mass in the Carmelite Church, Kildare Town on Sat. 11th June, 2022 at 11.00 am. The Mass will be livestreamed, see link :

https://churchcamlive.ie/ carmelite-friary-church- kildare/

Anyone who knew or remembers Brigid is most welcome to join us. Brigid is pre- deceased by her parents Patrick and Thérèse, her brother Michael and brother-in-law Dennis. She is sadly missed by her sisters Catherine, Mary, Thérèse, Margaret and Josephine, her brothers Pat, John and Louis, her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces,nephews and extended family and friends.

May Brigid Rest in Peace.

No flowers, please. Condolences can be left for the family on the condolences link below.

The death has occurred of Ollie Heslin

Castleroe, Maganey, Kildare



Sadly missed by his loving wife Sophia, daughters Amelia, Elodie, Isabella. His mother Mary and father Mick, brothers Colm, Terence and Fergal, sisters-in-law Michelle, Averil and Maire , nephews Seth,Caleb and Fionn, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.

MAY OLLIE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at his parents residence (Eircode R93CK46) from 1pm Tuesday, 7th June, concluding with rosary on Wednesday, 8th June, at 8pm. House private on Thursday morning, please. Removal on Thursday, 9th June, to The Church of St. Laurence O'Toole, Levitstown, for Requiem Mass at 11am (walking from Dowling's Cross), followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 2pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Barnardo's online. Ollie's funeral Mass can be viewed on https://funeralslive.ie/ollie-heslin/

OLLIE'S HOUSE IS STRICTLY PRIVATE, PLEASE

The death has occurred of Desmond (Des) Kavanagh

Ryevale Lawns, Leixlip, Kildare



Kavanagh, Desmond (Des), Ryevale Lawns, Leixlip, Co. Kildare, June 6th 2022, peacefully at St. Frances Hospice, Blanchardstown, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, children Sinead, Aisling and Dara, sons-in-law Dave and Andrew, daughter-in-law Amy, grandchildren, brother Patrick, sisters-in-law Tris and Sandra, brother-in-law Richard, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 4-7pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady's Nativity, Leixlip, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Frances Hospice, Blanchardstown, by clicking on the following link : https://www.sfh.ie/donate

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Thursday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://churchmedia.tv/our-ladys-nativity

The death has occurred of Maura Leavy (née Holt)

Old Greenfield, Maynooth, Kildare / Celbridge, Kildare



Leavy, (née Holt), Maura, Old Greenfield, Maynooth and late of St. Patrick's Park, Celbridge, Co. Kildare, June 4th 2022, peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the excellent care of the staff of Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Fred. Sadly missed by her loving sons Raymond, Eric and Fred, daughters-in-law Angela and Jacinta, Raymonds partner Mary, grandchildren Dean, Owen, Ella and Darragh, sisters Sheila, Ita and Veronica, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many good friends.

Rest In Peace

Maura will be reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth tomorrow, Wednesday from 5pm - 7pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Thursday at approx. 9:30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Thursday at 10am by clicking on the following link : https://maynoothparish.org/webcam-2/

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues

House Private Please

The Leavy family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown for the excellent care they gave to Maura

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230