Bungalow bliss! Three-bed dormer on half acre for €80k guide price

The property going under the hammer
This detached three bedroom dormer bungalow has gardens to the front and rear.
The property in Cappoquin Co Waterford offers off street parking.
It has a guide price of €80,000.
BidX1 said the house is "subject to fire damage".
It goes under the hammer at the BidX1 auction on June 17.
The property extends to approximately 162 sq. m (1,750 sq. ft).
The site is approximately 0.21 hectares (0.51 acres).
Fine Gael Cllr Tim Durkan made the appeal at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting, which was held on Friday, June 3. Pic: Cllr Tim Durkan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.