TRAFFIC: Section of M50 blocked due to serious crash - "prayers are with families involved"

The scene on the M50 northbound Image: M50/Twitter
A serious collision on the M50 northbound has resulted in a section of the busy bank holiday motorway to be shut.
Northbound lanes are closed from Junction 9 Red Cow as emergency services deal with the incident.
The M50 Twitter account stated: "Please be patient as this may take time.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of all involved."
Gardaí said: "The M50 Northbound is closed between Junction 9 and 7 due to an incident.
"Local diversions are in place. Avoid the area if possible."
Dublin Fire Brigade said: "We're currently dealing with a serious traffic collision near Junction 9 Red Cow northbound."
The reply was made to a query put forward by Fine Gael councillor Brendan Weld at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting, which was held on Friday, June 3. File Pic
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.