Update given on health centre in Kildare

An update has been given on a health centre in Carbury Village by Kildare County Council (KCC).
Fine Gael councillor Brendan Weld requested the update at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting, which was held on Friday, June 3.
He also told KCC that he wanted the centre 'to be given back to the community as soon as possible.'
Replying to his queries, KCC outlined in its report at the meeting that its community team 'has been engaging with the local community group and has visited the old Health Centre site in Carbury village, along with the facilities
team, to assess the amount of work required so that the building can be used by the local
community.'
KCC said that work has already commenced on clearing the outside area.
FUNDING
The council further said that its community team is working with the local group, to make a funding application for the project from the recently launched Community Centres Investment Fund (a new capital fund of €15 million which will provide funding for the improvement and refurbishment of existing community centres in both urban and rural areas).
"Once funding has been identified, work will commence on the building so that it can be
used by the community as soon as possible," KCC added.
