Young people in Kildare to reunite at their local Foróige clubs in 2022

Kildare's Foróige clubs are back in action after a two year absence.

Organisers say studies reveal young people missed learning new things and meeting friends during that time.

"Foróige is encouraging young people to head to a local Foróige club to enjoy all that is on offer. Foróige has reopened its clubs in communities across Ireland. The past two years have had an impact on young people across the country but with the world open once more, Foróige offers young people the opportunity to meet and learn new things with their peers in a fun and welcoming environment," said the organisation.

A recent study stated that 53% of young people yearning for more ‘in person’ social opportunities. Additionally, the Ombudsman for Children’s Office Survey revealed 60% of Irish children really missed extracurricular activities during the pandemic.

With hundreds of clubs located in communities nationwide, Foróige says it plays a vital role in youth development in Ireland supporting thousands of young people. The clubs are run with the generous help of volunteers. In an effort to enrich the lives of as many young people as possible, Foróige is encouraging youth and the public to find a club near them and get involved.

In a report that investigated Irish youth activity during Covid-19, it was noted that young people became extremely reliant on technology and screens for their social interaction. During this time, they missed out on building crucial social skills that set them up for the years ahead.

To celebrate the fact that clubs across the country are now meeting in person once more, Foróige collaborated with famed illustrator, Fatti Burke, on artwork that celebrates Foróige and the young people they work with. This artwork will be displayed across press and online ads over the summer months.

Speaking about the comeback, Barbara Daly, Chairperson at Foróige, says; "We are thrilled to open our doors across the country once more. It’s been a long few years and we know our young people and volunteers have really missed their local Foróige clubs. To keep our clubs running to the high standard we are known for, we are calling on the general public to get involved. Volunteering with young people is extremely rewarding and we are asking the public to help in any way they can. Our clubs are situated nationwide and cover lots of interest sets, so getting involved is fun, rewarding and worthwhile."

Clare, a volunteer in Co. Kildare commented “Foróige to me is about empowering young people and helping them reach their potential. The programmes Foróige do with the young people are outstanding and being a part of Foróige for me is helping me with confidence and helping young people makes every day better.”

The youth who attend Foróige clubs report seeing positive benefits to their lives through both socialising and learning. Foróige gives the public the opportunity to volunteer which is an enriching opportunity for both the young people and the volunteers themselves. For more information visit www.foroige.ie

Foróige has been a cornerstone for youth development in Ireland since 1952.