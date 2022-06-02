KILDARE GRANTS: €13,500 aimed at increasing physical participation for older people

File photo
A total grant of €13,540 has been announced today for Kildare by Age and Opportunity. This money is aimed at increasing physical participation for older people and will be distributed to 24 groups across the county.
Newbridge based Senator Fiona O’Loughlin has welcomed the announcement.
“Really pleased to see €13,540 announced today for Kildare by Age and Opportunity in connection with my colleague Minister Jack Chambers TD," she said.
“Great to see groups such as Athy Community Family Resource Centre and Newbridge ICA benefiting. And whereas the individual grants may be somewhat modest, they are going to groups who we all know will make the absolute most of them.
“We all know how important socialisation and physical activity is as we age, both in terms of our mental health and indeed our physical health. An active lifestyle has been proven to reduce our risk of cardiovascular issues and increase brain health.”
The organisations who will benefit are listed below.
Athy Community Family Resource Centre - €370
Athy Town AFC Walking Football Team - €1000
Two-mile-house ICA - €340
Muintireas - €340
Brindley Mill Lane Manor Private Nursing Home - €960
Prosperous Lawn Tennis Club - €1,000
Celbridge ICA Guild - €340
Monasterevin Blueway Kayaking Club - €1000
Hollywood ICA - €340
Celbridge GAA - €1000
Arthritis Ireland Kildare Branch - €340
Newbridge ICA - €340
St. Laurences GAA Club - €1000
Newbridge Family Resource Centre FRC - €370
Irish Wheelchair Association, Clane NMC - €370
St. John of God Community Services - €340
Kill ICA (Kildare) - €340
Maynooth ICA - €340
Athy Community Enterprise Centre - €370
Leixlip ICA - €340
Narraghmore Development Assoc. - €340
Kildare Sports Partnership - €1000
Celbridge Community Centre - €560
Rathcoffey - €800
Two racegoers wearing face masks during Covid-19 restrictions at the Irish Derby in 2021 PHOTO: curragh.ie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.