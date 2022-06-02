Search

02 Jun 2022

KILDARE GRANTS: €13,500 aimed at increasing physical participation for older people

KILDARE GRANTS: €13,500 aimed at increasing physical participation for older people

File photo

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Jun 2022 8:15 PM

A total grant of €13,540 has been announced today for Kildare by Age and Opportunity. This money is aimed at increasing physical participation for older people and will be distributed to 24 groups across the county.

Newbridge based Senator Fiona O’Loughlin has welcomed the announcement.

“Really pleased to see €13,540 announced today for Kildare by Age and Opportunity in connection with my colleague Minister Jack Chambers TD," she said.

“Great to see groups such as Athy Community Family Resource Centre and Newbridge ICA benefiting. And whereas the individual grants may be somewhat modest, they are going to groups who we all know will make the absolute most of them.

“We all know how important socialisation and physical activity is as we age, both in terms of our mental health and indeed our physical health. An active lifestyle has been proven to reduce our risk of cardiovascular issues and increase brain health.”

 The organisations who will benefit are listed below.

Athy Community Family Resource Centre - €370
Athy Town AFC Walking Football Team - €1000
Two-mile-house ICA - €340
Muintireas - €340
Brindley Mill Lane Manor Private Nursing Home - €960
Prosperous Lawn Tennis Club - €1,000
Celbridge ICA Guild - €340
Monasterevin Blueway Kayaking Club - €1000
Hollywood ICA - €340
Celbridge GAA - €1000
Arthritis Ireland Kildare Branch - €340
Newbridge ICA - €340
St. Laurences GAA Club - €1000
Newbridge Family Resource Centre FRC - €370
Irish Wheelchair Association, Clane NMC - €370
St. John of God Community Services - €340
Kill ICA (Kildare) - €340
Maynooth ICA - €340
Athy Community Enterprise Centre - €370
Leixlip ICA - €340
Narraghmore Development Assoc. - €340
Kildare Sports Partnership - €1000
Celbridge Community Centre - €560
Rathcoffey - €800
 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media