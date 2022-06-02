Four Kildare women win Intel achievement award

Four Kildare women have won Intel awards.

Every year Intel Ireland recognises and acknowledges outstanding women in its workforce through the presentation of the Women’s Achievement Awards.

The recipients of the awards each year come from all areas of Intel’s business operations in Ireland. The awardees are nominated by their organisations for having delivered a significant and measurable impact to Intel’s business and reputation.

This year 11 women were selected as achievement awards winners:



Sandra Murphy – Fab 24 Production department

Sandra Murphy, from Newbridge, was recognised for her sustaining commitment to line management operational excellence. Sandra plays a key role as a system owner for the Remote Operations Centre, a line coordinator and trainer for new employees, an ergonomic assessor and an operational expert who consistently documents best practise and operational improvements to support her wider team. Sandra is one of the most sought-after production employees in response to any new challenge as they arise.

Amanda Thompson – Manufacturing & Product Engineering (MPE)

As Operations Manager in MPE Ireland, Amanda, who lives in Celbridge, is involved in every aspect of running the business. Amanda led a massive hiring drive - from diverse sourcing, interviewing, hiring, to onboarding, to leading activities to enable MPE Ireland become a Great Place to Work. She role models safety, inclusion, personal development and sets an example for all to see and admire. In her operations role - driving disciplined execution into all aspects of the team’s product resourcing, product development, finance, operations - Amanda’s leadership, drive and energy is world class. In leading quality initiatives across the MPE organisation, Amanda has stretched and extended her role to enable her development and impact on a global scale.

Sarah Baxter –Dry Etch High Precision Maintenance

Sarah, who lives in Clane, demonstrates leadership, collaboration, and knowledge sharing with the Dry Etch High Precision Maintenance team enabling many significant wins for Fab 24. Sarah educates stakeholders on supporting equipment developments and innovations to enable better quality maintenance and equipment availability. Sarah has made significant contributions to shaping processes that can be shared with other Intel sites and new fab developments.

Becky Tyrrell – Fab Construction Enterprise (FCE)

Becky, who is from Rathangan, was recognised for her expertise and strong leadership in providing very unique construction support to a fully loaded, live manufacturing site. Becky brings recognition of the FCE Construction organisation and its capabilities not just to new Fab builds but to our existing facilities. Becky demonstrates the value of One Intel every day with her unique practical experience on projects of all sizes and value in a very challenging environment.

Áine Gordon – Fab 24 Diffusion

Áine is originally from Loughinisland Co. Down and works in the Fab 24 Diffusion team. Áine has led a number of initiatives to drive cost and quality improvements for the diffusion area and has also led training programs for new engineers in her team to help expedite their technical training. Áine consistently role models each and every one of our Intel Values in her continuous pursuit of excellence through her deep sense of personal ownership, accountability and attention to detail to deliver best-in-class results.

Eileen Doyle – Manufacturing IT Automation

Eileen, who is originally from Co. Wexford, consistently role models key Intel values like teamwork, quality, and customer engagement. Eileen supports a number of enhancement projects, factory taskforces and the Operational Optimisation Opportunities team ensuring enhanced productivity, output and performance for her functional area. Eileen is regarded as a technical expert in her field and is regularly sought after by the local automation team here in Ireland and the Fab 24 manufacturing organisation.

Adrienne Allan – Corporate Services

Adrienne is originally from Scotland but moved a number of years ago to Ennis, Co. Clare. Adrienne has developed deep technical knowledge in managing the business continuity plan for our bulk gas systems at Intel. Adrienne has looked for innovative ways to speed up qualifications and meet customer needs and has worked with her peers across the Intel virtual factory network to implement innovate changes in her functional area. These changes have helped create first of their kind efficiencies that will be implemented on future Intel construction projects.

Allison O’Mahoney – Customer Operations

Allison, who is from Co. Cork, joined Intel in March 2020 and has contributed significantly to supporting her team’s day-to-day business with distribution partners and customers during a period of unprecedented supply constraints. Allison made a number of process improvements for moving distribution inventory to assist with supply constraints, demonstrating the Intel value of Fearless Innovation. During this busy period, Allison also found time to successfully complete an ILM Leadership and Management Program initiative facilitated by the CEIA (Cork Electronic Industry Association).



Sophie Lennon – Network Platforms Group

Sophie, a Program Manager at Intel who hails from Co. Clare, builds close working relationships, works across organisational boundaries and role models a One Intel tenacious, fearless and resilient approach to execution. In addition to her project management role, Sophie is active member of the Women in Intel (WIN) group – in fact, she herself was one of the earliest WIN scholars and hence, she pays it forward by leading the local Intern program. Through her active mentorship and advocacy of those interns, she has played a vital role in ensuring the interns are successfully integrated in a very inclusive way.

Helen Molloy – Fab 24 Lithography

Helen lives in Dunshaughlin Co. Meath and is a Module Team Leader in the lithography department at Intel. The lithography department has underwent significant employee growth over the past couple of years and Helen was recognised for her role in managing this process and delivering a diverse hiring strategy for the organisation. Helen was also responsible for successfully on boarding all of the new employees who joined the lithography group between 2020 and 2021.

Fiona Hogg - Talent Planning and Acquisition

Fiona Hogg, who is from Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, was recognised for her leadership role in Intel’s recent hiring ramp which she approached with determination, focus and a real drive for results. Fiona has received multiple acknowledgments from her peers and stakeholders on her engagement, can-do attitude and One Intel approach. Fiona continues to adjust processes and reporting to accommodate the ever-changing needs of the business, and to support her many new team members.

The Women’s Achievement award recipient’s join a long line of Irish women making their mark in Intel which includes the first Irish female Vice President Ann Kelleher, who is now executive vice president and general manager of Technology Development at Intel Corporation and Ireland based Ann-Marie Holmes who is the Co General Manager of Intel Worldwide Semiconductor Manufacturing and Vice President of Manufacturing, Supply Chain & Operations Group.