New fund to help Kildare County Council buy vacant buildings for public use

Kildare County Council will get access to a new Government fund to help purchase vacant buildings for community use.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys said the money aims to support the continued regeneration of rural towns and villages so they remain attractive and vibrant places for people to live and work.

Kildare County Council indicated earlier this month that it was investigating ways it can purchase buildings such as the closed Bank of Ireland in Monasterevin to be re-purposed as a public amenity space.

The closed Bank of Ireland in Kilcullen was suggested as a potential community hub by Cllr Tracey O’Dwyer.

As Ulster Bank and KBC exit the Irish market, more centrally-located retail spaces may become vacant in coming months.

Under the scheme, up to €400,000 will be made available to each local authority this year.

Ms Humphreys said: “I am providing specific funding to local authorities this year to identify and purchase vacant and derelict buildings in rural towns and villages so these can be taken into public ownership and converted for community use and the public good.

“Under the new Building Acquisition Measure up to €400,000 will be available per local authority this year. I am encouraging local authorities to engage with communities, identify suitable properties, come up with a proposal for their future use and apply to my department for the funding.

“There are former bank buildings which could easily be converted into remote working hubs. Equally we know there are many community groups and voluntary organisations who need a space for local events and activities so let’s renovate and repurpose some of our old town centre buildings to accommodate them.”

Priority will be given to the purchase of vacant properties or sites for community use or enabling vacant and derelict buildings to be repurposed as community spaces or digital hubs.

The money may also be used to develop vacant sites in towns and villages into parks, green spaces and recreational amenities.

The development of outdoor dining spaces/plazas in town centres will also be favourably considered.

The scheme typically funds rural towns and villages with a population of up to 10,000 people.

Larger rural towns with a population of up to 15,000 people may be eligible where the application is particularly strong and the project will have a significant impact on the town in question.

Full details of the scheme will be published on the department’s website in the coming days.