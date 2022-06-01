LATEST: Local councillors in Kildare and Newbridge to hold special meeting to consider massive plan for over 500 homes in Newbridge

Landscape Plan of the development / IMAGE: Aston Ltd
Local councillors are to hold a special meeting next week to consider a proposed development of over 550 homes in Newbridge.
Dublin-based developers Aston Limited are planning Strategic Housing Development in the Great Connell area of 569 homes, a neighbourhood centre with 11 units and a creche.
Also planned is 350 metre section of a distributor road including segregated cycle lanes and a bus stop.
The project is proposed for 27.64 hectares surrounding and including the dwellings of Great Connell and Valencia Lodge.
The special meeting is taking place on June 8.
Also being discussed is a proposal to remove car spaces on Cutlery Road.
A proposal to restrict traffic at Market Square in Kildare town for periods at weekends is also on the agenda.
