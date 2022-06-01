Four new homes in Naas get the green light by Kildare County Council

Kildare County Council has granted planning permission for four new homes in Naas.
The three storey three bedroom semi-detached houses will be located near Devoy Terrace on the Newbridge Road.
Permission is also granted for car parking, landscaping and all ancillary site works.
The information is contained in the construction industry database, Construction Information Services.
