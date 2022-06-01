Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, June 1

The death has occurred of Alan BYRNE

Blackrock, Dublin / Kilteel, Kildare



Byrne (Blackrock, Co. Dublin and formerly of Kilteel, Co. Kildare) – May 29, 2022 (tragically), Alan, beloved husband of Catriona and dear father of Simon and Adam; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, father Des, mother Rosaleen, sister Jane, brother Mark, uncle, aunts, father-in-law Sean, mother-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives especially Les, Bren, Greg, Lysa and Alex and a large circle of friends.

Reposing on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas (Eircode W91 VY71). Removal on Friday to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Eadestown arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Eadestown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The ISPCA. (Donation Box at Church). Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas. Ph: 045 897397.

The Funeral Mass may be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://churchmedia.tv/church-of-the-immaculate-conception

“May He Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Tommy Brennan

2 Main Street, Ballylinan, Laois / Athy, Kildare



In the care of Dr. Ravi and his team, Private 3, St. James' Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Pauline, sons James, Philip and John, daughters Lynn and Dawn, step-son Eric, step-daughters Sabrina, Kayla and Allie, brothers Michael, Peter and Jimmy, sisters Mary and Betty, daughters-in-law Siobhan, Majella and Aisling, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Dylan, Eva, Allie, Meesha, Jessica and Lilah Jo, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy (R14 TX26) from 4.30pm on Wednesday afternoon (June 1st) with Rosary at 6.30pm. Removal at 7pm on Wednesday evening to arrive at St. Anne's Church, Ballylinan for prayers 7.30pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday morning . Burial afterwards in Ballylinan Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Charlie McDonnell

Kilberry, Athy, Kildare / Mayo / Sligo



Charlie McDonnell, Kilberry, Athy, Co. Kildare, passed away on 27th May surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his son Thomas. Beloved husband of Margaret, much loved father of Annette, Charles and Ciaran, grandchildren Darragh, Kim and Aaron, daughter-in-law Annette, brother Patrick, sisters Maureen and Nora, brothers-in law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, on Wednesday, 1st June, from 4pm with Rosary at 5.30. Removal at 5.45pm on Wednesday evening to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for prayers at 6pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday morning, 2nd June. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s (New) Cemetery, Athy.

The Funeral Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed by clicking on the following link Athy Parish Webcam.

Those who would have liked to attend Charlie’s funeral, but are unable to attend the funeral, may leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below.

