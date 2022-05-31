Search

02 Jun 2022

Public park in Kildare to close for almost one month for works

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

31 May 2022 4:48 PM

The People's Park in Athy will be temporarily closed from June 7 to July 1 due to improvement works.

 Kildare County Council said the works involve: 

1. Widening and resurfacing of some 450m of existing paths to make all paths 2m wide.

2. Installation of 250m of new path to facilitate a circular loop of the park.

3. Removal of existing seating and replacement with new seating and paving around the seating to improve access.

4. Upgrade of the four existing picnic benches to make them wheelchair accessible.

A Council statement said:

"To facilitate the safe delivery of the works it will be necessary to close the park & playground for the duration of the works.

"A small section of the car park will also be closed to facilitate the works.

"The works are being carried out as part of Sláintecare Healthy Communities Programme, Enhancement Funding Scheme.

"The work is aimed at supporting projects which will positively impact on the health and well-being of people living within Athy.

"The works being carried out in the park will increase the accessibility of the park and its use."

 If you require any further information in relation to the works, please contact Kildare County Council Parks Section at 045-980553 or parks@kildarecoco.ie. 

 

