Kildare native releases new album following split from husband

Kill native Heidi Talbot has just released a new album, Sing It For A Lifetime.



The singer songwriter is just back from a mini tour of Germany and has also played several UK dates.

She said: “I’m incredibly grateful to all the musicians who added their magic especially producer and musician Dirk Powell for making this with me.”

Addressing fans, she added: “I hope you take this music into your heart and it brings joy and maybe some healing.”

Sing It For A Lifetime was recorded in a sound-proofed room in her Scottish home that was being sold due to her splitting with husband of 11 years, folk musician John McCusker.

A planned recording session in Louisiana, which was cancelled because of Covid-19, turned into a remote real-time session over two different time zones, 3,000 miles apart.

An international group of musicians including her friend Mark Knopfler came together for the record.

The album is being described as a crowning achievement in Talbot’s 20-year career.

It shows a folk veteran going transatlantic, an unconscious return to her earliest years as a performer.

But most importantly, it features her most raw and open-hearted work to date, as she finds a new voice away from the long-standing recording partnership with McCusker, who previously produced her records.

Talbot became a folk star in the US as a member of the Irish American band Cherish the Ladies.

She earned rave reviews for her 2012 album Angels Without Wings.

Talbot has played in Ireland in the past at Kilkenny Tradfest in the past which also saw Paul Brady, Eleanor McEvoy and Declan Sinnott on the bill.