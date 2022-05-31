Five Kildare sports clubs receive combined funding of over €300k

FILE PHOTO
Five Kildare sports clubs have received over €300,000 in Sports Capital Grants following an appeals process.
Local Minister of State and TD, Martin Heydon said: “It can be very disappointing for a club and its officials to be excluded from the list of successful applications when Sports Capital Grants are initially announced so this appeals process is a God send, giving clubs the opportunity to adjust areas of their applications where possible.
In February a total of €5.4m was awarded to 79 Kildare Sports Clubs under the 2020 round of Sports Capital Grants.
“Five additional Kildare Clubs in Athy, Coill Dubh, Kilcullen, Suncroft and Leixlip have now been included in the list of 108 successful clubs nationwide this morning securing combined funding of €307,633.
"Projects from dressing rooms, to grass pitch development, astro pitches and a new walking/jogging track can all now start to progress in these Kildare areas.
“Having worked with some of the clubs to assist in the appeals process I know how much this second chance means to them. I would like to congratulate all the successful clubs and their officials, many of whom are volunteers for their efforts into this process."
Mr Heydon said he is happy to assist any club who has still been unsuccessful in the appeals process.
