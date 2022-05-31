Search

02 Jun 2022

Five Kildare sports clubs receive combined funding of over €300k

Dundalk clubs invited to apply for Sports Capital Grants

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

31 May 2022 2:11 PM

Five Kildare sports clubs have received over €300,000 in Sports Capital Grants following an appeals process. 

  • Athy Golf Club receives €59,853.25 for its short game Area and for machinery.
  • Coill Dubh AFC receives €50,800 for Dressing Rooms;
  • Kilcullen AFC receives over €44,000 for Grass Pitch Development;
  • Leixlip United AFC receives over €119,000 for Astro Pitch Development;
  • Suncroft Community Development Ltd receives over €33,000 for its Community Centre Walking/Jogging Track.

Local Minister of State and TD, Martin Heydon said: “It can be very disappointing for a club and its officials to be excluded from the list of successful applications when Sports Capital Grants are initially announced so this appeals process is a God send, giving clubs the opportunity to adjust areas of their applications where possible. 

In February a total of €5.4m was awarded to 79 Kildare Sports Clubs under the 2020 round of Sports Capital Grants.

 “Five additional Kildare Clubs in Athy, Coill Dubh, Kilcullen, Suncroft and Leixlip have now been included in the list of 108 successful clubs nationwide this morning securing combined funding of €307,633. 

"Projects from dressing rooms, to grass pitch development, astro pitches and a new walking/jogging track can all now start to progress in these Kildare areas.

 “Having worked with some of the clubs to assist in the appeals process I know how much this second chance means to them.  I would like to congratulate all the successful clubs and their officials, many of whom are volunteers for their efforts into this process."  

Mr Heydon said he is happy to assist any club who has still been unsuccessful in the appeals process.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media