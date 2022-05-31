Gardai investigating incident at Celbridge school in Kildare

Gardai attended an incident at an educational premises in Celbridge, Co. Kildare this morning.
A Garda spokesperson has said that "Two youths were involved in an altercation. No serious injuries were incurred. Enquiries are ongoing."
Two racegoers wearing face masks during Covid-19 restrictions at the Irish Derby in 2021 PHOTO: curragh.ie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.