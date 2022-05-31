Search

02 Jun 2022

Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, May 31

RIP to the late Geraldine Murphy Coffey

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

31 May 2022 10:54 AM

Geraldine Murray Coffey

"Le Tour"

Archer's Way

Killea Road

Dunmore East,

Co. Waterford

Sunday 29th May 2022

Formerly of Newbridge, Co. Kildare and Donabate, Co. Dublin

Late of Air Lingus and former Nurse.

 

Will be sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, parents Eddie and Mary, brother Graham and his partner Celene, sister Donna, father-in-law Eddie, sisters-in-law Helen, Mary, Susan and Kay, nieces, nephew, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

 

May Geraldine Rest In Peace

 

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday (1st June) from 6 pm to 8 pm.

 

Requiem Mass on Thursday in the Holy Cross Church, Killea at 10 am followed by cremation in Newlands Cross, Dublin at 2 pm.

 

Geraldine's Mass will be live streamed at 10 am by following the facebook link below:

Mass Link

 

Geraldine’s Cremation service will be live streamed at 2 pm by following the link below:

Cremation Service Link

 

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to a Charity of your choice.

 

Book of Condolence: A message of sympathy can be left in the condolence section below. Geraldine's family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time. Mass cards can be posted to Robert Thompson Funeral Directors, Barrack Street, Waterford.

 

The above link is provided and managed by an independent Media provider. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to live transmission.

 

The death has occurred of John Arogundade
Athy, Kildare

With deep sorrow of heart, we announce the passing on to glory of Pastor John Afolabi Arogundade who has gone to be with the lord Jesus Christ on the 28th May 2022 in Athy, Co. Kildare. John is the amiable son of Emmanuel and Alice Arogundade and brother to Samuel, Kolawole, Anne and Andrew Arogundade. John will be deeply missed by his parents, siblings, uncles, aunties, other relatives and lots of friends for the love and joy he spread.

The death has occurred of Molly (Mary) Boland
Curraghview, Brownstown, The Curragh, Kildare / Ballybofey, Donegal

Boland, Molly (Mary), Curraghview, Brownstown, The Curragh, & late of Ballybofey, Co. Donegal, suddenly after a short illness, in Naas hospital surrounded by her family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Joe, her children Jenny, Billy, Terry, Angie & Paul, sons & daughters in law, grandchildren, Sinéad, Sarah, Wayne, Daniel, Ian, Rachel, Terry, Céire & Ellie, great-grandchildren Lucy, Tanner, Scott & Charlie, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives & friends.

 

May Molly Rest In Peace

 

Reposing in Anderson & Leahy Funeral Home, Newbridge, on Tuesday from 4pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, The Curragh for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft.

The death has occurred of Patrick Carter
Abbeygate, Monasterevin, Kildare / Tallaght, Dublin

Carter, Patrick, Abbeygate, Monasterevin, Co. Kildare, & formerly of Tallaght, Co Dublin. Suddenly at home, 26th May 2022. Sadly missed by his loving wife Frances, children Patrick, Damien, Denise, Gillian, Jonathon & Wayne, daughters-in-law Linda, Antoinette, Helen, Llianne, brothers & sisters, grandchildren Patrick, Keith, Nadine & Jade, 5 great-grandchildren, niece, nephews, extended family, relatives & friends.
 


Funeral Arrangements Later

