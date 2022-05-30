Gardaí stop speeding driver in Kildare whose tax expired over EIGHT years ago

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Gardaí stopped a speeding driver in Kildare whose tax expired over eight years ago.
According to the Garda Traffic account on Twitter, Clane Gardaí detected the motorcyclist travelling at a speed of 175km/hr in a 120km/hr zone.
The account added: "A check on the #MobilityApp found the rider had no insurance and their tax expired 3,159 days ago.
"The rider was charged with court to follow and the motorcycle impounded."
Betty White, second left, with her Golden Girls co-stars Rue McClanahan, Bea Arthur and Estelle Getty
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.