Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, May 27

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lily) Clifford (née O'Neill)

Kilcullen, Kildare



Elizabeth (Lily) Clifford Nee O'Neill, Brannockstown, Kilcullen, Co.Kildare, Who died on 26th May 2022 peacefully at Naas Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Mick and mother of the late Betty.

Deeply Regretted by her loving sons Peter, Michael and Shamie, daughters Madeleine, Bernadette and Vivienne, sisters Josie, Moll, Margaret, Anne and Rosie, Son in law , daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

''May Lily Rest In Peace''

Reposing at her residence on sunday 29th from 4pm until 8pm with prayers at 7.30pm, removal from their on monday 30th to the church of the sacred heart and St Brigid's Kilcullen arriving for 11am requiem mass followed by funeral to St Brigid's cemetery.

Lily's funeral mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv, for those who wish to offer their condolence's may do so in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Doyle

Straffan Way, Maynooth, Kildare / Ballindaggin, Wexford



Formerly of Ballindaggin, Co. Wexford. Peacefully at Ryevale Nursing Home Leixlip.



Jim, predeceased by his beloved wife Ann, brothers; Mike, Owen, Pat, Denis and Aidan. Sadly missed by his sons; Barry, Kieran, Declan and his daughter Jean, their partners Lisa, Eleanor, Fiona and Andy; grandchildren; Dorothy, Peter, Stephen, Sarah, Marcus, Helena, Hugo and Andrew sisters-in-law, relatives, and his many neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Reilly’s Funeral Home, Maynooth on Saturday from Xpm to Xpm with prayers at XXpm. Removal on Sunday morning to St. Colman’s Church, Ballindaggin, Co. Wexford Y21 FH97 arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Enniscorthy.

The death has occurred of Kevin (Kev) Cullen

Loughbollard, Clane, Kildare



Cullen, Kevin (Kev), Bedford, UK and late of Loughbollard, Clane, Co. Kildare, suddenly at home. Predeceased by his loving mother Betty. Sadly missed by his loving father John, siblings David, Maria, Bernie, John Jnr., Liz and Laura, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, John's partner Brigid and many good friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane, on Monday (May 30th) from 6-8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10am to arrive at St. Patrick and St. Brigid's Church, Clane for 10.30am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane.

Kevin's funeral Mass can be viewed on Tuesday at 10.30am by clicking on the following link : https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

Family flowers only please, donations can be made in memory of Kevin to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust by clicking on the following link : https://kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com/donations/

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Daniel (Dan) Foley

Kilberry, Athy, Kildare



Daniel (Dan) Foley, Kilberry, Athy, Co. Kildare passed away peacefully on 25th May in the care of staff at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Mary, much loved father of David and Paul, grandchildren Ailin, Riona, Eve and Jack, daughters-in-law Siobhan and Sarah, sister Kathleen, brothers Joe, Stephen, Martin, Vincent, Paschal and his predeceased siblings, brothers -in- law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Friday 27th May at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Mount Hawkins, Athy from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday afternoon by Thompson’s Funeral Directors at 12.45pm to arrive at the St. Michael’s Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 1pm. The Mass will be livestreamed, and can be viewed by clicking on the following link www.parishofathy.ie Burial afterwards in Kilberry Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend Dan’s funeral, but to due to restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Guilfoyle

Ard Mhuire, Rathangan, Kildare



Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Tallaght Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Chriss, daughter Mary, sons John, Davy and Dermot, son in law Kevin, daughters in law Paula, Lillian and Mary, grandchildren Donna, Jamie, Sinead, Ronan, Gary, Cillian and Cian, grandchildren Rían, Lilliemay and Chloe, brothers Bart and Kevin, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Jim Rest in Peace

Reposing at his family home on Friday evening from 3 o'clock with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Saturday morning (May 28th) to arrive at the Church of Assumption & St. Patrick, Rathangan for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan. House private on Saturday morning please.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/icatholicplayer