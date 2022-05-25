BARGAIN! Cheap four-bed family home with €100k guide price

The property in Banagher / PHOTO: BIDX1
This four-bedroom home in Co Offaly is on the market with a guide price of €100,000.
The property in Banagher town on the banks of the Shannon included in the BidX1 auction on June 17.
The home is within walking distance of all amenities.
The property extends to approximately 107 sq. m (1,152 sq. ft).
