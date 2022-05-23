Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, May 23

The death has occurred of Sheila Leonard

Ballinderry, Carbury, Kildare, W91 YY52



After a short illness at Tullamore Hospital. Predeceased by her mother Margaret. Deeply regretted by her loving family; father Bernie, sister Emma, very special auntie Carmel Killeen and her family John, Richie, Sarah and Noel, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Sheila Rest in Peace.

Sheila will repose at her home this Monday and Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm with Rosary each night at 8pm. A Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Brigid's Church Clogherinkoe, followed by burial in Broadford Cemetery. Condolences can be left on this page using the link below. The family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this sad and difficult time.

The death has occurred of Sr Ellen Byrne

Rosglás, Moore Abbey, Monasterevin, Kildare



Byrne, Sr Ellen (Sr Fionnuala) (Nellie), Rosglás, Moore Abbey, Monasterevin. Formerly of Ballagh, Monasterevin and later Epsom, Surrey, UK.

Predeceased by her brothers Christopher and Joe, her sisters Mary, Bridie, Rita, Phyliss, Sheila and Winnie.

Sadly missed by the Sisters of Charity of Jesus and Mary Community, brother Michael and sister Josie, sister in law Gertie, brother in law Johnny, nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and wide circle of friends in Ireland and England.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at the Chapel of Rest Monasterevin on Thursday from 4:00 to 8pm with rosary recital at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to SS Peter & Paul's Church for 11am requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Shay FARRELL

Celbridge, Kildare / Lucan, Dublin



FARRELL (“Bellebrook”, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Lucan, Co. Dublin) May 20th 2022 (peacefully) in the loving care of both St. Vincent’s Hospital, Athy and Naas Hospital. Shay, beloved father of Shane and Darah, cherished grandfather of Connor, son of the late Charles and Ada (nee Wardell) and dear brother of Anna, Angela and the late Mona, Phyllis and Catherine. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter-in-law Sarah, Betty, Margaret, brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Tuesday evening from 6 pm to 8 pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Wednesday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery.

Shays’ Funeral Mass can be viewed by following this LINK on Wednesday morning (live only).

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Michael (Locky) Loughman

4 Kilkenny Road, Ballylinan, Laois / Athy, Kildare



Died peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of the Midlands Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his wife Josephine, daughters Sarah, Mary, Elizabeth and Joan, sons Michael, Brian and James, sons-in-law Timmy and Brendan, daughter-in-law Lisa, grandchildren Katie, Claire, Rachel, Joseph, Elizabeth, Liam, Niamh, Ciara, Lily, Conor, Darragh, Aoife and Mark, family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his daughter Mary's residence , Aughanure, Ballylinan, R14 V299 from 2pm on Sunday afternoon (May 22nd) with Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Monday morning at St. Anne's Church, Ballylinan. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer's Society of Ireland.

House private Monday morning please.

Those who would like to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so in the 'Condolence' section below.

The death has occurred of Christopher (Chris) Cleary

Earls Court, Kill, Kildare, W91 VX3W / Cabinteely, Dublin



Cleary, Christopher (Chris), Earls Court, Kill, Co.Kildare, formerly of Cabinteely and Bray, May 21st 2022, peacefully at St.Brigids Hospice. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Jane Gill, brothers Kevin and Thomas, sisters Dorothy and Ann, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence W91 VX3W on Monday from 5pm to 8pm with evening prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday at 9:30am to St. Brigid's Church, Kill, arriving for 10am funeral Mass, followed by burial afterwards in Straffan Cemetery. Those that are unable to attend the funeral are invited to leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Tuesday at 10am by clicking on the following link : https://www.killparish.ie

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Oesophageal Cancer Research www.ocf.ie/donate/

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230