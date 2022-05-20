Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, May 20

The death has occurred of Kathleen Barker

Kilcullen, Kildare



Kathleen Barker, Sunnyhill, Kilcullen, Co Kildare, who died on May 19th 2022 peacefully in the loving care of the Nurses and staff in the Coronary care unit Moat and Solas wards at Naas hospital.

Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Helen, Maureen and Anne, Brothers Jim and Paddy, sisters in law Lily and Betty brother in law Liam, relatives and friends.

"May Kathleen Rest In Peace"

Reposing at her residence on Friday 20th from 4pm to 8pm with prayers at 7.30pm, removal on Saturday morning to the church of the sacred heart and St Brigid's Kilcullen, arriving for 10am requiem mass followed by cremation at newlands cross crematorium.

Please feel free to leave condolences in the condolences section below.

Mass will be live-streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv.

House private on Saturday morning.

Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Martin (Matt) O'Brien

Staplestown, Donadea, Kildare



O'Brien, Martin (Matt), Staplestown, Donadea, Co. Kildare, May 19th 2022, peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the care of the staff of Naas General Hospital. Pre-deceased by his loving parents Jack and Mag, sister Carmel and brothers John, James and Vincent. Sadly missed by his loving children, brothers, sisters, partner, extended family and many good friends.

Rest In Peace

Matt will be reposing at his sister Bernie's residence in Gilltown, Donadea (Eircode : W91 A9P6) on Saturday from 5pm - 8pm with evening prayers at 7:30pm. Removal from Bernie's residence on Sunday at approx. 2:30pm to arrive at St. Benignus's Church, Staplestown for 3pm Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Staplestown Cemetery. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The O'Brien family would like to thank the staff of Naas General Hospital for the excellent care Matt received whilst in their care

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) PITT

Lacken View, Naas, Kildare



In the tender care of the staff Of Curragh Lawns Nursing Home.

Beloved husband of Breda and father of Jenny, Alan, Susan, Malcolm, Nigel and Lillian. Sadly mised by his loving wife and family, sons-in-law Barry and Anthony, grandchildren Jamie, Chloe, Dean, Niall, Lee, Jodie, Abbie, Stephen and Jake, members of the Coady and Courtney families, extended family, friends and neighbours.

"May Tommy Rest In Peace"

Reposing at his home on Saturday from 4pm to 6pm and on Sunday from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas and afterwards to St. Corban's Cemetery, Dublin Road, Naas.

The death has occurred of Una DOHERTY (née Lynch)

Kilmore, Enfield, Kildare, A83 DR58



Unexpectedly at home with her family. Predeceased by her husband Ned. Deeply regretted by her loving family; daughter Maura, sons Gerard and Robert, daughter-in-law Jane, granddaughter Rachel and her partner Eoin, great grandchildren Rian and Finn, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

May Una Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her son Robert's home (Eircode A83 DR58) this Thursday from 4pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.30am in St. Finian's Church, Clonard followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium at 2.30pm approx.

The family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this sad and difficult time.