Man tried to snatch woman's handbag in Naas, Kildare

Basin Street in Naas / FILE PHOTO:googlemaps
A man tried to snatch handbag in Naas while a woman was paying a parking meter.
The incident happened on Basin Street at 9.45am on Thursday, March 24 last.
The female motorist had parked her car and gone to the parking meter.
In the meantime a man tried to take her handbag from the vehicle.
The woman disturbed the man and he fled towards the Canal.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Naas gardaí.
The launch of Leinster Rugby Summer Camps are Leinster players Jordan Larmour and James Lowe, pictured here, at St Mary's College RFC in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Pic Supplied: Declan Meally, Director of Business, Public Sector and Transport at SEAI and Sean Lyons, CEO Fitzpatrick’s Garage
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.