Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, March 30

The death has occurred of Angelia Dawson
Ferns Close, Ferns Bridge, Monasterevin, Kildare
Adored daughter of Merly & John Paul, much loved sister of Jack & James. Deeply regretted by her loving family, aunts, uncles, grandparents, all of Merly's family in Colombia, extended family, relatives & friends.
May She Rest In Peace
Reposing in the Kildare Funeral Home, Fairgreen, Kildare (R51 FV06) tomorrow, Wednesday, from 3pm to 8pm with rosary recital at 7pm.
Mass of the Angels on Thursday in SS Peter & Paul's Church, Monasterevin, at 11am and thereafter to Mount Jerome Crematorium.
http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/
Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.
The death has occurred of Gerard Reddy
Barberry House, Ballykelly, Monasterevin, Kildare, W34 KF22
Formerly of Milltown. Son of the late Anna and James, brother of the late Eamon. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters Charlene and Karen, sons Gerard and Christopher, grandchildren Suzannah, Lucas, Tiernan, Isla, Iarlaith and Tadhg, sisters Maura and Breda, brothers Patrick, Seamus, John Joe, Vincent and Anthony, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
May Gerard Rest In Peace
Reposing at his family home (W34 KF22) on Sunday (3rd April), from 2pm with rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Monday (4th April) to arrive at SS Peter & Paul's Church, Monasterevin, for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Evins cemetery, Monasterevin. Gerard's funeral mass will be live streamed on the following link: http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/
The death has occurred of Claire Devlin (née Tope)
Celbridge, Kildare
Claire Devlin (née Tope) (Temple Manor, Celbridge, Co. Kildare) March 29th. 2022, (peacefully), at The Hermitage Clinic. Beloved wife of Hugh and dear mother of Paul, Conor and Cillian. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, brother Michael, sister Carmel, half sisters Elizabeth, Tina and Shirley, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, relatives, neighbours and friends.
R.I.P.
Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge, on Thursday evening (31st. March) from 6pm until 8pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Friday morning (1st. April) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium.
Claire’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online by following the link below:
https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/
Claire’s committal service in Newlands Cross Crematorium may be viewed at 1.00pm by clicking on the link below:
Chapel Webstream - Dublin Cemeteries Trust (dctrust.ie)
Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable to, are welcome to leave a personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leave a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. www.cancer.ie
