Kildare buyers may be interested in warehouse units for sale

The property for sale / PHOTO: BIDX.1
A warehouse investment in Portlaoise is for sale in an online BidX1 auction on Thursday.
Units 1 and 2 at Clonminam Business Park extend to approximately 1,001 sq. m (10,774 sq. ft) in total.
The location is a five-minute drive from M7 and Portlaoise town.
Unit 1 is currently let to a car services firm and Unite 2 is let to a coaching firm.
The guide price is €425,000.
Internally each unit comprises a ground floor warehouse together with part ground and first floor office accommodation.
Clonminam Business Park is located to the west side of Portlaoise town just off junction 17 on the M7 motorway.
