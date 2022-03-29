LATEST: Covid-19 cases at Naas Hospital treble in one week

Naas hospita
The number of Covid-19 patients has increased sharply at Naas Hospital in the past week.
A week ago there were 21 patients with the virus, but this has risen to 61 today.
There are also 12 people suspected of having Covid-19 at Naas Hospital.
The hospital is now in the Top Ten of hospitals with the highest number of Covid-19 patients.
HSE data also showed that there were no general beds available and just one ICU bed.
None of the Covid-19 patients are receiving ICU care.
