Covid-19 patients in Naas Hospital nearly trebles in one week

Naas Hospital
The number of patients infected with Covid-19 at Naas Hospital has increased from 21 a week ago to 55 this morning.
This number of patients is just outside the top ten hospitals with the most cases.
Naas Hospital also had seven patients suspected of having the virus.
HSE data also showed that there were just two general beds available compared to eight a week ago.
