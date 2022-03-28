Search

Local businesses say ‘thanks’ to Naas Tidy Towns volunteers with celebration dinner

In recognition of Naas’ recent IBAL Cleanest Town in Ireland 2022 award, ISS Recruitment/HR Services and Fate restaurant extended to the volunteers of Naas Tidy Towns an appreciation evening dinner to say well done and thank you for winning the award and for their contribution to the community.

In conjunction with Fate restaurant, which is owned by Lee Callahan, Mike Gleeson of ISS Recruitment hosted the evening on Thursday, March 3, for 26 Tidy Towns volunteers.

Entertainment on the night, sponsored by ISS/Downda Road Radio, was by Nashville native country music singer Scott Southworth, supported by up and coming local artist Tia Burke.

The night was filled with delicious food, fantastic music and great fun.

The Naas Tidy Towns volunteers and committee were very grateful for the surprise event. “We are truly honoured and grateful that local businesses come out and show their appreciation for all the time and work volunteers such as ourselves put in to our community,” said Gerry Kehoe, chair of Naas Tidy Towns. “To be honest, we often feel our voluntary work goes unnoticed by local business and the community. Its a real heart lifter when companies like ISS and Fate come over and shake our hand!”

PICTURES COURTESY OF PAUL O’ROURKE PHOTOGRAPHY

