26 Mar 2022

Kildare Animals in Need: Patrick leads the parade in Newbridge

With the Kildare and West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

Patrick dressed up for the Newbridge St Patrick's Day Parade

Reporter:

KWWSPCA

26 Mar 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

KWWSPCA@gmail.com

Our lovely mascot Patrick enjoyed the sunshine as he led our float at the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Newbridge.

He came into our care two years ago after a woman discovered him lying in a ditch. He was in very poor health and had an injured leg which the vets had to amputate. As his arrival into the KWWSPCA was around St Patrick’s Day, we named him Patrick.

He is now four years old and lives in a loving foster home with several other dogs. He is in great health and enjoys running around the garden. He was very popular with the children in the parade who all wanted to pet him. He is calm and friendly and he loves meeting people.

Patrick was joined in the parade by some other rescue dogs who had been adopted from the shelter along with their owners and there was a brilliant atmosphere among the huge turnout of people.

About Us

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

