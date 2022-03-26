Kildare Property Watch: Commercial yard near Naas Harbour for sale for €195,000

The property for sale outlined in red
A commercial store/yard near Naas Harbour is on the market with an asking price of €195,000.
The store/yard is located just a few minutes away from Main Street, Naas, and according to the selling agent Sherry Fitzgerald O’Reilly, could be suitable for a number of uses, including a town residence, subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission.
The site is zoned town centre. The yard measures urement 9.2m x 8.1m and 10m x 6.2m approximately, and is wired for three phase electricity. There are two sheds on the plot. For more information, contact the selling agent on 045 866466.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.