26 Mar 2022

Property Watch: Twenty-three acres for sale near Mountmellick

Executor sale: Holding to go under the hammer with an estimated value of €207,000

The land for sale outside Mountmellick

Reporter:

Reporter

26 Mar 2022 2:00 PM

A 23-acre holding near Mountmellick will be put under the hammer with an estimated value of €207,000.

Matt Dunne & Associates have been instructred by the executors of the late Mrs Bridget O’Connor of Patrick St, Portarlington, to offer for sale by public auction the land at Killeen, Mountmellick, Co Laois.

The land is situated approximately two miles off the main Emo to Mountmellick Road, three miles from Mountmellick and five miles Portlaoise. The Auction will take place on April 8 at 3pm at the Maldron Hotel, Portlaoise.

Auctioneer Matt Dunne describes the land as ‘decent quality’ and ideal for a dairy farmer in the area.

There is also potential for development on the land. According to Mr Dunne, its main attributes are “its extensive frontage onto two roads, thus offering site potential for a number of houses, subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission from Laois County Council”.

The land has natural springs which have offered an unending water supply over the years. A cattle crush is present which makes life easy for loading/dosing cattle.

According to the selling agent, based on the recently published facts that land prices nationally have increased by 33% over the past two years, the guide price of €9,000 per acre (€207,000 for the entire) seems very reasonable.

All information regarding the sale is via Matt Dunne & Associates on 05786 233459 or info@mattdunne.ie.

