Search

26 Mar 2022

Alleged Kildare assault case delayed due to ‘poor quality’ file

Alleged assault case delayed due to ‘poor quality’ file

File Pic: Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Court reporter

25 Mar 2022 9:00 PM

A file prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) by a garda was said to be of such ‘poor quality’ that it was sent back.

That was according to Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob, during a case involving two juveniles who allegedly assaulted a man which was heard on Thursday, March 24, at Naas District Court.

He said: “The DPP was displeased with the poor quality of the books of evidence in this trial, and sent them back.”

However, Sgt Jacob assured Judge Desmond Zaidan that the two books would be ready for the next hearing.

Solicitor Tim Kennelly, who represented the two juveniles, sought a strike out for the case (and for it to be marked for re-entry), saying that the case has faced a number of delays since it was first brought to the court’s attention last year.

He added that his clients ‘were entirely prejudiced’ by this fact.

Despite this, Judge Zaidan maintained that the allegations were ‘serious’, and did not strike it out.

However, he added that he would mark it for entry against the State.

Judge Zaidan granted gardaí eight more weeks to get both books of evidence ready, and added that he would use ‘court discretion.’

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media