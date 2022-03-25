Alleged Kildare assault case delayed due to ‘poor quality’ file

A file prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) by a garda was said to be of such ‘poor quality’ that it was sent back.

That was according to Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob, during a case involving two juveniles who allegedly assaulted a man which was heard on Thursday, March 24, at Naas District Court.

He said: “The DPP was displeased with the poor quality of the books of evidence in this trial, and sent them back.”

However, Sgt Jacob assured Judge Desmond Zaidan that the two books would be ready for the next hearing.

Solicitor Tim Kennelly, who represented the two juveniles, sought a strike out for the case (and for it to be marked for re-entry), saying that the case has faced a number of delays since it was first brought to the court’s attention last year.

He added that his clients ‘were entirely prejudiced’ by this fact.

Despite this, Judge Zaidan maintained that the allegations were ‘serious’, and did not strike it out.

However, he added that he would mark it for entry against the State.

Judge Zaidan granted gardaí eight more weeks to get both books of evidence ready, and added that he would use ‘court discretion.’