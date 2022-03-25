Juvenile allegedly led gardaí on chase from the Curragh to Kildare town estate

A juvenile led gardaí on a car and later a foot chase, Naas District Court was told.

Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob relayed the allegations against the teenage boy to the courthouse on Thursday, March 24.

The defendant was represented by Mark Gibbons, under instructions from Ashimedua Okonkwo.

It was heard that the juvenile was accused of four counts of dangerous driving, in addition to an obstruction offence under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977, following an afternoon in the Curragh.

Sgt Jacob explained that the defendant was observed in a vehicle with no relevant driving documents on display.

He added that the juvenile drove off and proceeded down the Dublin Road, and at one point, caused another car to swerve in order to avoid hitting him.

Sgt Jacob said that the juvenile ended up in an estate in Kildare town, where he then tried to flee on-foot but was later caught by gardaí.

Another garda who testified said that the defendant also managed to climb a wall that was ‘13 or 14 foot high’ during the on-foot chase.

The case will return to the court in June for hearing.