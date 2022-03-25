Freddie White live at McAuley Place in Naas, Co Kildare

Freddie White
Live music is back at McAuley Place Arts Centre in Naas.
Freddie White will kick off a series of concerts on Thursday April 7.
Freddie White has long been synonymous with music of the highest quality. He has been part of the fabric of the live music scene in Ireland since the 1970’s and his albums continue to sell well, amongst his loyal and newfound fan base. Born in Cobh, Co. Cork into a musical family, by age 17 he was playing professionally. At 19, he moved to London, were he busked in subways, and developed his unique voice and guitar style. His earliest recordings, which were re-mastered and re-released in 2004, are still hugely popular among his loyal fan base.
Doors open at 7.30pm with Freddie taking the stage at 8pm. The Convent Tea Rooms will be open offering an array of drinks and treats.
Tickets for Freddie are €25 plus booking fee and are available from www.ticketstop.ie
For further information call McAuley Place on 045 879833
