Risk of bad odours as essential works take place at Kildare Wastewater Treatment Plant

Essential unplanned works will take place at Osberstown Wastewater Treatment Plant from today until Friday 15 April.

Irish Water said the works are necessary to allow for continued process management on site.

During these works, there is a risk of intermittent odours from the plant, however, Irish Water said it will make every effort to minimise the risk of odours and to complete these works as quickly as possible.

Ger Brady, Wastewater Engineer with Irish Water, said: “Irish Water will make every effort to minimise the risk of odours and to complete these works as quickly as possible. We would like to apologise in advance for any odours that may arise while the work is being carried out and would ask that any issues be reported immediately to Irish Water so that we can investigate.”

If odour issues are noted, people are advised to contact the Irish Water Customer Care Centre helpline, open 24/7, on 1850 278 278 or email operations@water.ie. Real time reporting allows for the investigation of the reported odour as close to the time of the incident as possible. Irish Water would like to apologise for any odours that arise while these essential maintenance works are being carried out.

"Irish Water continues to work at this time, with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services," it said.