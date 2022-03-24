Emergency services attend collision in south Kildare

Kildare County Fire Service / WICKLOW FIRE SERVICE
Emergency services attended a road traffic collision in the Crookstown area yesterday.
Kildare Fire Service crew from Athy was supported by Wicklow Fire Service personnel from Dunlavin.
Local gardaí also attended the incident which happened at the Ballitore junction on the R448.
Traffic restrictions were put in place at the scene at the time.
