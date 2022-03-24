Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, March 24

The death has occurred of Philomena (Phil) Beckett (née Doyle)

Late of Richardstown, Kildangan, Kildare / Carlow



Philomena (Phil) Beckett (née Doyle), late of Richardstown Kildangan and formerly of Pollarton Road Carlow. Died peacefully at Tallaght University Hospital after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her husband Martin, children Martina, Ken, Emer, Colm and Joe, their partners Sharon, Evan, Laura and Maria, grandchildren Tadhg, Molly, Siún and Clara, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her residence from Thursday (24th March) at 2pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 10.30am on Friday morning (25th March) arriving at Our Lady of Victories Church, Kildanagan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery Nurney. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Red Cross in aid of Ukraine.

At the family’s request, please wear a mask at the house and church. Elbow bump instead of handshaking please.

House strictly private on Friday Morning

Those who would like to attend but cannot may leave a message in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Eugene (Boysie) Malone

Sarsfield Park, Lucan, Dublin / Leixlip, Kildare



Malone, Eugene (Boysie), , late of Sarsfield Park, Lucan, Dublin and late of Mill Lane, Leixlip, Co. Kildare, March 22nd 2022, peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital, beloved husband of the late Marie, deeply regretted by his loving sons Alan and Brian, daughters Jackie and Gina, sons-in-law Declan and Karol, daughter-in-law Fiona, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Thursday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday at 10am to arrive at the The Church of Our Lady's Nativity, Leixlip for 10.30am funeral mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Down Syndrome Centre, Sandyford by clicking on the following link :

https://www.downsyndromecentre.ie/get-involved/donate/

Eugene's funeral mass can be viewed on Friday live at 10am by clicking on the following link :

https://churchmedia.tv/our-ladys-nativity

The death has occurred of Dominique McDERMOTT

Pollardstown, The Curragh, Kildare



McDERMOTT Dominique (Pollardstown, The Curragh, Co Kildare) - 23rd March 2022 (peacefully) in the care of the nurses and staff of St. Vincent's Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving husband John, sons Vincent and Alan, daughter-in-law Joanne, granddaughter Farrah, sister Jacqueline, brother Jean-Claude, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Dominique Rest in Peace





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Gerald SHEERIN

Lakeside Park, Newbridge, Kildare



SHEERIN Gerald , Lakeside Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildare (Retd Private, Clarke Barracks, The Curragh) - 23/03/2022 (peacefully) in the care of the nurses and staff of Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons and daughter Gerry, Siobhan, Thomas and Martin, grandchildren Chloe, Stephen, Sasha, Amy, Cian, Andrew, Abbie, Reilly, Ryan, Rory, Ruben,Emelia and Isabelle, great granddaughter Ellen, sisters Margaret and Mary, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.





May Gerald Rest in Peace



House Private Please







Funeral Arrangements Later