BREAKING: Kildare people urged not to attend Naas Hospital A&E unless "absolutely essential"

People have been asked not to attend Naas Hospital unless it is absolutely essential due to a very busy period.

A statement on behalf of the hospital by the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group urged people to first go to their GP or pharmacy if appropriate.

There were 18 Covid-19 patients in the hospital today and four with suspected symptoms, according to the HSE.

The statement said: "Naas General Hospital is experiencing a very busy period with an increased number of people attending the Emergency Department.

"The Hospital is reminding members of the public to consider their care options before presenting to the Emergency Department (ED).

"We advise that the public only attend our emergency services if absolutely essential.

"If you are unwell, please go to your GP or pharmacy in the first instance.

"It is essential that we protect our emergency services for those who require emergency care.

"Do not delay in seeking medical attention if you suspect you are having a heart attack or stroke, please dial 999 or 112 in an emergency."

People who attend the ED in emergency situation are asked to ensure they wear a mask, practice social distancing and inform the triage personnel if you have any signs/symptoms of Covid-19.