Kildare Gardaí investigating theft of €1k lawnmower

Garda Station lantern
A Viking brand lawnmower worth €1,000 was stolen near Maynooth on Saturday last.
The theft took place when a garage was broken into off the Newtown Road area.
Leixlip Gardaí are investigating the incident which happened between 2pm and 6pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.