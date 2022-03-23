Search

23 Mar 2022

Up to 40% off: First sale in two years at Newbridge Silverware in Kildare

Sale is on at Newbridge Silverware

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

23 Mar 2022 8:52 PM

The famous Newbridge Silverware Sale has returned and offers shoppers the opportunity to pick up some beautiful pieces of jewellery, homeware and gifts at a snip of their original cost.

The annual sale is hugely popular with savvy shoppers, hardly surprising with some items discounted by as much as 40%!

The famous Irish lifestyle brand is also offering 20% off EPNS canteens and loose items and 20% off the Diamond Collection.

The Newbridge Silverware Sale starts online and in-store until March 30. 

A spokesperson for Newbridge Silverware said, “Savvy shoppers use the sale to forward plan and purchase gifts for weddings, special occasions, or birthdays.

"We haven’t had an instore sale for a few years due to the pandemic and we know people are really looking forward to browsing the collections in person and finding great bargains.

There are some stunning pieces of jewellery on sale and we will have 20% off our Diamond Collection which is really attractive for anyone getting engaged this year.

Due to the great value to be found the sale is very popular, and we would advise people to shop early to avoid disappointment.”

Shoppers can also enjoy breakfast or lunch at Domo’s Emporium or enter the Museum of Style Icons - home to garments, costumes and memorabilia once worn by some of the world’s most famous fashion icons including Audrey Hepburn, Princess
Diana, The Beatles and Marilyn Monroe among many others.

For more information and to shop the sale now see www.newbridgesilverware.com

