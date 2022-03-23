Exciting new show shot in Wicklow looking for Kildare extras with pay

Vikings Valhalla
The first season of Vikings Valhalla just recently aired on Netflix and became the top series worldwide on the streaming service.
It's in the top 10 shows in over 90 countries and was all shot right here in Ireland.
The show is now looking for extras who will be paid.
Filming will take place in and around Co Wicklow from May through the summer this year.
The show is looking for people of ALL ages, looks, shapes, sizes and backgrounds. No previous experience needed.
Please only get in touch if you are resident in Ireland.
To apply please email - extras@vhproductions.ie and request an application form.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.