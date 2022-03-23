Bargain alert! Fine 4-bed with guide price of only €80k

The property for sale
This detached four bedroom house is for sale in the BidX1 online auction with a guide price of only €80,000.
The potential home in St Johnstone in east Co Donegal presents a refurbishment opportunity.
There are generous surrounding gardens of almost three quarters of an acre.
There is a south facing rear garden.
The house extends to approximately 206 sq. m (2,217 sq. ft).
