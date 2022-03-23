Gardaí seize €60k of cannabis in Kildare home

Athy Garda Station
Gardaí based at Athy Garda Station seized €60,000 worth of cannabis at a home in Ballitore on the eve of St Patrick's Day.
A man aged in his 40s was arrested at the scene and later appeared in court.
A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí conducted a search of a property in Ballitore, Co. Kildare on the 16th March 2022 at 6.00pm.
"During the course of this search a quantity of suspected cannabis worth approximately €60,000 was seized.
"A man in his 40 was arrested and convey Athy Garda Station.
"The suspect appeared before Naas District Court on the 18th March 2022.
"Investigations are ongoing."
Kildare Gardaí said they have a proactive and zero tolerance approach to drugs in local communities and will disrupt, dismantle and prosecute those involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs.
