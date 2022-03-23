Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, March 23

The death has occurred of Fred Ball

Moyglare Road, Maynooth, Kildare



Ball, Fred, Moyglare Road, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Kent, England, March 12th 2022, suddenly in Spain. Sadly missed by the love of his life Margaret, much loved children Andrew, Valerie and Annette, sons-in-law Declan and Mark, daughter-in-law Anya. Very sadly missed by his nine grandchildren who brought him so much joy, sisters Jenny and Angela (R.I.P.), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 5pm to 8pm, with prayers on Thursday evening at 7pm. Removal on Friday at 9.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 10am funeral mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery.

Fred's funeral mass can be viewed live on Friday morning at 10am by clicking on the following link : https://maynoothparish.org/webcam-2/

The death has occurred of Gerald Anthony (Gerry) Geraghty

Dalkey, Dublin / Artane, Dublin / Newbridge, Kildare



Geraghty, Gerald Anthony (Gerry), Dalkey (and formerly of Artane, Dublin 5 and Newbridge, Co. Kildare.) Retired Head of Lighting, RTE, who died unexpectedly on Tuesday March 22nd 2022, in the wonderful care of Dalkey Community Unit.

Beloved husband and best friend of the late Marie. Darling dad of Anne, Jim, Gerald and Stephen. Loving brother of Kathleen (Moran), George and Dermot. Dear grandfather of Ben, Rees and Hollie. Predeceased by his parents, Lily and Laurence and brothers, Bertie, Vincent, John and Noel. Forever remembered by his daughters-In-Law, sisters-In-Law, brother-In-Law, extended family and a close circle of friends.

Gerald’s Funeral Mass will take place on Friday (March 25th) at 10am in the Church of the Assumption, Dalkey which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/dalkey followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

The death has occurred of Jack RYAN

''Tober na Tuile'' Ballyteague Sth, Kilmeague, Kildare



Suddenly, at his home in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Predeceased by his much loved father Eugene. Beloved son of Triona; sadly missed by his brother Eoghan, sisters Dee, Aisling, Cathy and Niamh and their partners. Beloved uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.

Jack will be reposing at his home on Thursday evening from 5pm. Removal on Friday morning arriving at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Allen for Funeral Mass at 11am. followed by Cremation at Newland's Cross Crematorium arriving for service prayers at 14.20pm. The family would appreciate if Covid restrictions are still respected. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

The funeral mass can be viewed on Friday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.facebook.com/farewellfriendslivestreaming

May Jack Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Hyland

Allenwood, Kildare / Lucan, Dublin



Hyland Patrick (Paddy), 16th March 2022, Allenwood, Co. Kildare and formerly of Lucan; peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Mary, loving dad of Gerard and Adrienne and much-loved grandad of Eilíse, Jodie, Joe, Niamh, Saoirse and Conor; Paddy will be forever loved and very sadly missed by his loving wife, children, daughter-in-law Linda, grandchildren, brother-in-law Tom, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Paddy rest in peace

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Lucan Village followed by Cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium.

Private Repose Please

To view Paddy’s Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am please see the following link: https://lucanparish.com/churchmediatv-streaming-service.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the Irish Cancer Society - https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate

Those of you who cannot attend the Funeral Mass, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book below.

Please Note: The links provided to live-stream the Funeral Mass and Cremation Service is managed by independent streaming companies. The Funeral Home accepts NO responsibility for its functionality or interruption to a live transmission.